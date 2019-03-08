|
|
Mrs. Mary Green Quinney- Johnson
Alexandria - Services for Mrs. Johnson will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at First Evening Star Baptist Church at 11:00am with Rev. SirRon Williams officiating. Burial will be in Green Cemetery on Texada Road. Viewing will be at 9:30am until time of services at the church.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children: Barbara Quinney Johnson, Glenda "LINDA" Quinney Carter, Jacquelyn Johnson Green, Willie O. Johnson, Jr., Charles Ray Johnson and Douglas Kay Johnson, grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and a host of friends.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 8, 2019