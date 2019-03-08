Services
Progressive Funeral Homes
2308 Broadway Ave
Alexandria, LA 71302
(318) 443-1979
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Evening Star Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Evening Star Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Green Quinney- Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Green Quinney- Johnson Obituary
Mrs. Mary Green Quinney- Johnson

Alexandria - Services for Mrs. Johnson will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at First Evening Star Baptist Church at 11:00am with Rev. SirRon Williams officiating. Burial will be in Green Cemetery on Texada Road. Viewing will be at 9:30am until time of services at the church.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children: Barbara Quinney Johnson, Glenda "LINDA" Quinney Carter, Jacquelyn Johnson Green, Willie O. Johnson, Jr., Charles Ray Johnson and Douglas Kay Johnson, grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and a host of friends.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now