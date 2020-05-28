|
Mary Hattie Stringer Tapley
Euless, TX - Mary Hattie Stringer Tapley, 68, of Euless, TX, formerly of Alexandria, LA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX, surrounded by family.
A resident of Louisiana for most of her life, she was born on September 8, 1951 to Rev. Ellis A. Stringer and Mary Lois Irby Stringer in Baton Rouge, LA. She graduated from Block High School in Jonesville, LA, received a B.A. from Louisiana College, and a Master's in Clinical Social Work from Louisiana State University.
She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Alexandria, where she was a member of the choir, served on the Vestry, and was a licensed eucharistic minister. She was a valued member of the community, active in the Junior League of Alexandria, City Park Players, and Red River Chorale. In her early professional career, she taught at both Alexandria Country Day School and Alexandria Senior High prior to pursuing her career in social work. She served as a social worker for Central State Hospital, River North Treatment Center, and the state of Louisiana, working mainly with foster children. She spent many years as a licensed clinical social worker in private practice, helping countless people with her empathy and wit.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Mary Lois Stringer, and one brother, Charles Stringer.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Philip Tapley of Euless, TX; sister, Rose Cranston of Jonesville, LA; daughters, Mary-Margaret "Mimi" Baysden (Mark) of Fredericksburg, VA, and Laura Tapley Jones (Kevin) of Grapevine, TX; granddaughters, Lila Baysden of Fredericksburg, VA, and Emerson Jay of Grapevine, TX; step-grandson Eric Jones of Lubbock, TX; several nieces, and numerous friends and relatives.
She was an avid reader, gourmet cook, opera lover, and accomplished musician. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers. She had a delightful sense of humor and was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, counselor, and friend.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Town Talk from May 28 to May 31, 2020