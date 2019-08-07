|
Mary Jacqueline "Jackie" Janosik Ford
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Mary Jacqueline "Jackie" Janosik Ford, 86, of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Joseph Ford, ; her parents, Paul and Mary Janosik; daughters, Mary Elaine Lilly, and Nancy Suzanne Drury; one brother, Phillip P. Janosik; and sister-in-law, Barbara Janosik.
Jackie will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born in Hopewell, Virginia. She married Richard Joseph Ford. They were married for 59 years, until he passed away. She raised her family in New Orleans, LA and moved later to Alexandria, LA.
Those left to cherish her memory include: her son Christopher Ford and wife Sara, of Charlotte, North Carolina and daughter Patricia Upton and husband Michael of Alexandria, LA; 9 grandchildren: Nicholas Drury, Margaret Upton, Ford Lilly, Caroline Upton, Emily Ford, Jack Ford, Mary Claire Upton, Michael Thomas Upton, and Parker Lilly; and one sister, Ruth Ann King and her husband Richard.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church.
The family wishes to thank Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis Center South Alexandria, and the staff at Matthews Memorial Nursing Home for their loving care and compassion, especially in her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 7, 2019