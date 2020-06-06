Mary Janet "Sue" Strebeck
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Janet "Sue" Strebeck

Alexandria - Mary Janet "Sue" Strebeck, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, following an extended stay at the Regency House of Alexandria. Sue was born on September 13, 1937 in Hodge, Louisiana to parents William Chapman Caldwell and Era Van Snider Caldwell.

Sue graduated from Bienville High School in 1955 and from Louisiana Tech University in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. After teaching school in Lake Charles, she married Clayton Louis Strebeck on July 30, 1960, and they moved to Baton Rouge, where she taught for several years at Glen Oaks Elementary. In 1965, the couple moved to Alexandria and Sue moved from teaching to be a full-time mother to their two children. She was selfless in her desire to care for others, and she was a loving wife and devoted mother. Her father was welcomed into their home in his later years, and she cared for him with great love and compassion. She loved being a grandmother and was a cherished "Gran" to her four grandsons. She was proud that her son and all four grandsons are Eagle scouts. Many family activities involved Louisiana Tech University and she was a proud alumna and loyal fan of the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters. She developed a love of sports early in life and was a member of three high school state championship basketball teams. Sue was a long-time member of Horseshoe Drive Baptist Church and enjoyed being part of the Learners Homemakers Club. She loved being creative, learning new skills and hobbies, especially those involving crafts and sewing. Sue collected cookbooks and she took great joy in preparing meals for family gatherings and holidays. Her loving spirit, energy, enthusiasm, and sense of humor will be missed.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Clayton Strebeck; daughter, Karen and husband John Ritter, and their two children, Mark and Paul (wife Morgan); son, Gary Strebeck and wife Christine, and their two children, Thomas and James; and brother, David Caldwell and his wife Charlotte, and their daughter, Mary and her husband Trey Pittman, and their two children Emma Grace and Katherine. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the administration and staff of the Regency House for their care and compassion.

A private burial service will be conducted under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Rev. Steven McAlister officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Louisiana Tech University Foundation for the benefit of the Caldwell Education Scholarship (PO Box 1190 Ruston, LA 71273) or the charity of your choice.

To extend online condolences to the Strebeck family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved