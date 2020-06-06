Mary Janet "Sue" Strebeck
Alexandria - Mary Janet "Sue" Strebeck, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, following an extended stay at the Regency House of Alexandria. Sue was born on September 13, 1937 in Hodge, Louisiana to parents William Chapman Caldwell and Era Van Snider Caldwell.
Sue graduated from Bienville High School in 1955 and from Louisiana Tech University in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. After teaching school in Lake Charles, she married Clayton Louis Strebeck on July 30, 1960, and they moved to Baton Rouge, where she taught for several years at Glen Oaks Elementary. In 1965, the couple moved to Alexandria and Sue moved from teaching to be a full-time mother to their two children. She was selfless in her desire to care for others, and she was a loving wife and devoted mother. Her father was welcomed into their home in his later years, and she cared for him with great love and compassion. She loved being a grandmother and was a cherished "Gran" to her four grandsons. She was proud that her son and all four grandsons are Eagle scouts. Many family activities involved Louisiana Tech University and she was a proud alumna and loyal fan of the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters. She developed a love of sports early in life and was a member of three high school state championship basketball teams. Sue was a long-time member of Horseshoe Drive Baptist Church and enjoyed being part of the Learners Homemakers Club. She loved being creative, learning new skills and hobbies, especially those involving crafts and sewing. Sue collected cookbooks and she took great joy in preparing meals for family gatherings and holidays. Her loving spirit, energy, enthusiasm, and sense of humor will be missed.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Clayton Strebeck; daughter, Karen and husband John Ritter, and their two children, Mark and Paul (wife Morgan); son, Gary Strebeck and wife Christine, and their two children, Thomas and James; and brother, David Caldwell and his wife Charlotte, and their daughter, Mary and her husband Trey Pittman, and their two children Emma Grace and Katherine. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the administration and staff of the Regency House for their care and compassion.
A private burial service will be conducted under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Rev. Steven McAlister officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Louisiana Tech University Foundation for the benefit of the Caldwell Education Scholarship (PO Box 1190 Ruston, LA 71273) or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.