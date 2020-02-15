|
Mary Lea Paine McNutt
Cheneyville - Mary Lea Paine McNutt, 93, passed away on February 14, 2020, at her home in Cheneyville, Louisiana. Mrs. McNutt was born in Lone Star, South Carolina, on October 1, 1926, to Joseph D. Paine and Mattie Kelley Paine.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Fredrick McNutt, by her parents and her brother, Charles D. Paine; by her father-in-law and mother-in-law Edgar Francis and Ruby Louise Walker McNutt ; by her brother-in-law Wayne Edgar McNutt and wife Carrie McIntosh McNutt, brother-in-law Walker Lett McNutt and wife Velma Roy McNutt, brother-in-law Dennis Reginald McNutt, brother-in-law Bobby Joe McNutt, and nephews Randall Wayne McNutt and Reginald Kerry McNutt.
She is survived by her daughters, Catherine Anne McNutt and Patricia Kelley McNutt Broussard, and son-in-law William Mark Broussard; by her sisters-in-law Catherine Bondy Paine, Hazel McCann McNutt, and Fanny Galan McNutt; by many nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.
Mary Lea was reared in South Carolina, Georgia, and Opelousas, Louisiana before settling in Cheneyville during her elementary school years where she attended elementary and high school. Soon after high school, she attended Alexandria Business College where she excelled in her studies followed by work in Alexandria businesses a few years before marriage. She married Don on February 12, 1949. Mary Lea's faith in Christ, and her vivacious personality, gregarious spirit, sense of humor, kind and loving heart were evident daily. She was dedicated to Cheneyville Methodist Church where she was a member since its beginning. Through the years, she has served her community in a variety of ways enjoying the people and the functions or experiences in which she was involved. Mary Lea was an outstanding daughter, wife, mother, family member, and friend to many, and she enjoyed entertaining for family, friends, and fellowship. Her zest and love for life was revealed in countless ways. She loved church, community, state, nation, family and friends. She leaves an impressive legacy, and the one that seems most important is something that she wrote and taped in the window of the kitchen which reads "Christ is depending on you."
Serving as pall bearers are her brother's sons, Charles Joseph Paine and Thomas David Paine, her husband's nephews William Francis McNutt, Monty Mac McNutt, and Edgar Robert McNutt; and her cousin James Allen Powell.
The family is thankful and appreciative of the care and love which was shown to her in the past many years by helper and friend, Veronica Fisher, and in recent years by Joann Destin, Marie Fisher, and Marilyn Jasper.
Visitation will be at Cheneyville United Methodist Church on Wadsworth Avenue on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service which will be at 12 Noon. Burial will immediately follow at Trinity Episcopal Cemetery in Cheneyville, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Memorials may be sent to Cheneyville Methodist Church in care of Reverend Ross Ford, P.O. Box 99, Lecompte, Louisiana, 71346.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020