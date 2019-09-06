Services
Mary Louise Finley

Mary Louise Finley Obituary
Mary Louise Finley

Alexandira - Mrs. Mary Louise Finley 77, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Monday, September 2, 2019 in Alexandria, LA.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Juliana Catholic Church, 900 Daspit St. Alexandria, LA 71302. The family visitation will be on Saturday at the church at 10:00 a.m. and the Rosary will begin at 10:30 until the start of Mass. Her final resting place will be at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church Cemetery, Marksville, LA.

Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 6, 2019
