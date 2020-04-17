|
|
Mary Louise Sias Price -Thomas
Alexandria - The Committal Celebration for Mrs. Mary (Sias) Price -Thomas will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Alexandria, LA. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only ten family members are permitted at the graveside. All other family members and friends may attend either curbside,at 6 feet apart, or may remain in their vehicles to view the service streaming on Facebook Live hosted by Chevita (Peni) & Dwaine. In lieu of flowers, please send forward donations to the Alzheimer's Dementia Support Center or the American Diabetes Association. Professional Services conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors of Alexandria. 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2020