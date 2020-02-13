Services
Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Chr
11 16th St
Alexandria, LA 71301
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
11-16th and Day Streets
Alexandria, LA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
11-16th and Day Streets
Alexandria, LA
Committal
Following Services
Lincoln Memorial Park
Pineville, LA
Mary Magdalene Perry Kirts

Mary Magdalene Perry Kirts Obituary
Mary Magdalene Perry Kirts

Alexandria - Mary Magdalene Perry Kirts, 86, of Alexandria, LA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her residence.

A Celebration of her Life and Legacy will take place on tomorrow, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 11-16th and Day Streets, Alexandria, LA 71301. Public Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until the start of service, promptly 10:00 a.m.

Mrs. Mary will be taken to the Lincoln Memorial Park in Pineville, Louisiana immediately following the service for final committal rites.

Professional Service of Distinction is under the direction of Miller & Hill "The Funeral Directors" 103 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301. Friends and family may leave condolences at www.millerandhillfd.com
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
