Our Lady Of Prompt Succor
2124 Elliott St
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 442-2135
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Mary Miller Beebe


1922 - 2019
Mary Miller Beebe Obituary
Mary Miller Beebe

Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mary Miller Beebe at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mary Miller Beebe, 96, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Beebe Jr.; her parents, Ludovic and Editha Miller; her siblings, Antoine Miller, Woodrow Miller, and Hazel Marie Brasseaux.

Ms. Mary led a very active life. She retired as a purchasing agent after 35 years with the State of Louisiana. Ms. Mary was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church for over 58 years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Notre Dame #1452, Our Lady of Prompt Succor Altar Society, and she volunteered as a Pink Lady with the Christus St. Frances Cabrini Auxiliary for over 20 years. Ms. Mary's greatest love was truly her family, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Mitzi Gallipeau (Dustin) of Pineville, and Susan Carter (David) of Alexandria; four grandchildren, Andrea (Jeff), Trey (Lauren), Nicolle (James), and Samantha; five great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be David Carter, Dustin Gallipeau, Trey Woodrum, Camryn Jester, James Setliff, and Jeff Monteguet. Honorary pallbearer will be John Brasseaux.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Ms. Mary's caregivers: Ann, Renee, Joy, Shirley, and Sharon, for their time given and love and compassion shown.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Beebe Family, please visit www.Kramerfunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 20, 2019
