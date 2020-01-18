|
Mary Ryan
Alexandria - Chapel Services for Mary Ryan will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, January 24, 2020, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Partain officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, and resume from 8:30 A.M. until the time of service on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Mary Ryan, 93, of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Mickey" R. Ryan; her parents, Robert and Louise Hubbard; and three brothers, Peter, Robert, and Paul, all from New Baltimore, Michigan.
Born on May 13, 1926, in New Baltimore, Michigan, Mary graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School. While working at Selfridge Air Force Base, she met her love of her life, Robert Ryan. Together they traveled to Japan, Scotland, Alaska and extensively within the United States while Robert served in the Air Force. In 1965, Robert retired, and they moved back to Alexandria, Louisiana. Mary worked in contracting for England Air Force Base and retired after 35 years. Great change entered Mary's life in her 40s when she was introduced to the Great Family of Alcoholics Anonymous. Through this organization, Mary impacted and helped several people change theirs lives and remain sober. On Mary's 90th birthday, she celebrated 50 years sober. Mary was devout Catholic and was a parishioner of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. Mary held the Rapides Ostomy Support Group and the Alexandria Alzheimer's Association close to her heart and supported them both.
Mary loved to bake bread, cookies and pecan pies. She loved to be outdoors walking. Whether Mary was cooking warm meals for Fran and her dad while they traveled with horses, or helping her son with mowing lawns, Mary always provided her family with love and all those she was around.
Everyone knew not to bother Mary while she watched her favorite show - Wheel of Fortune. Mary called The Regency House home since 2011 and she loved to play bingo and making new friends. Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two children, Robert J. Ryan (Renee) of Alexandria, LA., Frances L. Hammond (Jeff) of Denver, CO; four grandchildren, Andrew Ryan (Shelly), Sherri Shelton (Michael) both of Alexandria, LA., Schuyler Hammond, Michelle Foster (Logan) both of Denver, CO; five great-grandchildren, Ben, Brad, Chris, Madelyn, and Connor, all of Alexandria. Those also left include Mary's youngest brother, James Hubbard (Barbara) from new Baltimore, Michigan and Mary's best friend, Betty Kay, also of New Baltimore, Michigan.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Andrew Ryan, Schuyler Hammond, Logan Foster, Richard Thompson, James Thompson, Ben Ryan, Chris Ryan, and George Marshall. Honorary Pallbearers will be Harlan Marshall, James Hubbard, and L.C. Ingram.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020