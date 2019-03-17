|
|
Mary Thiels Perschy
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mary Thiels Perschy at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Rickey Gremillion officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, and again from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Mary Thiels Perschy, 75, of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Carl Andrew Perschy; her son Peter Joseph Perschy; and her parents, Henry and Lois Thiels.
Mary was a 1961 graduate of Providence High School. Shortly after graduation in July of 1961, she married the love of her life Carl Perschy. After Carl's retirement, they enjoyed taking trips to visit their children as well as trips to Maine to visit Carl's family. Mary loved the seafood there, with her favorite being the clams. She also loved to cook and bake, especially for Sunday dinners and the holidays. She had several basset hounds throughout her life and enjoyed spoiling them. Mary was an avid gardener and could often be found outside among her flowers. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Cathy Penn of Carrollton, TX, Sandy Marak of McKinney, TX, and Lewis Perschy and his wife Jessica of Colfax, LA; two granddaughters, Emma and Daisy Perschy and one grandson, Remington Perschy all of Colfax ; two brothers, Robert Thiels and his wife, Louise of Lecompte, and Charles Thiels and his wife Janet of Alexandria, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Mark Thiels, Wyatt Thiels, Brent Thiels, Jacob Deville, Tommy Flynn, Johnny Flynn, and Kenny Blair.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lexington House Care Center and most especially her caregiver for the last 5 years, JaQuita Sarpy. The Perschy family would also like to thank Dr. Hays for his continued care and support.
To extend online notes of condolences to the Perschy family, please visit www.kramerfunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 17, 2019