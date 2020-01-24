|
Marylyn Abbott Bozeman
Pineville - Marylyn Abbott Bozeman
"Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me."
Psalm 23:4
A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Marylyn Abbott Bozeman will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2063 John H. King Service Road, Pineville Expressway, next to Cleco. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m., with the Memorial Service immediately following, with Pastor Bill Vogt and Pastor Bart Walker officiating. Burial will be held afterwards at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Marylyn Bozeman, 92, of Pineville, entered into Eternal Life on Thursday, January 16, at her residence. A native of New Orleans, Mrs. Bozeman was born November 27, 1927, and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a founding core member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and served with the Altar Guild and Lutheran Women Missionary League (LWML) for many years. Marylyn loved gardening, sewing, collecting antique dolls, cooking, reading, and most of all, taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Gladys Abbott, sisters Edith Kittle, twin Carolyn Rozes, beloved son David Wayne Bozeman, and her loving husband of 67 years, Mike E. Bozeman, Jr., M.D.
Left to cherish her memory is son Dennis A. Bozeman, daughters Beverly B. Perry (Lonel) and Carole B. Stafford (Don), grandchildren Michael Bozeman, Jennifer B. Chelette, Cliff Bozeman, Laura Bozeman, David Bozeman, Scott Harvey, Emily Harvey, Chris Stafford and Eric Stafford. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren, 3 nieces and several cousins.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020