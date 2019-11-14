|
Masquelette Gaar, Jr.
Masquelette (Massey) Walker Gaar, Jr, born September 21, 1945, passed peacefully at the Biloxi VA Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer at age 74.
Massey is survived by his son, Dustin Walker Gaar of New Orleans. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Elise (17) and Jack (15).
Massey served with distinction in the Vietnam War, where he earned multiple medals, including the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Four Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and a Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, among many others. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal in the Marine Corps in 1969.
Massey grew up in Alexandria, LA and is survived by siblings John, Jack and Mary and sister-in-law Fay as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary & Massey, Sr., and brothers Burton & Bobby.
Massey was an avid birdwatcher and lover of movies. He loved college football and the LSU Tigers.
A small private memorial service will be held in the coming weeks.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019