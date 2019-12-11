Services
Alexandria - Graveside services for Mattie Lou Faraldo Furby will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Alexandria Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating and under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.

A native of Colfax, La and longtime resident of Alexandria, Louisiana, Mattie Lou Furby was born on October 1, 1925 to Clarence and Elma Duckworth Faraldo. Mrs. Furby attended Northwestern State University. She was a member of the Alexandria Junior League, The Catholic Daughters, and other civic organizations over the years. After her children were raised, she returned to the workforce being employed by General Electric Corporation. She married Ernest Mathis Furby, Sr.

She is survived by her daughters, Jayne Furby Landry (Daniel) of Opelousas, La, Mary Louise "Sissy" Butler (Russell) of Alexandria, La, and Catherine Dee Furby Jones (Timothy) of Lafayette, La; grandchildren William Collin Butler (Mandy), Blake Laing Butler (Carrie), and Austin Mathis Butler, all of Alexandria, LA; Theodore Wensel Huntington deBlanc, Jr. and Adaire de la Loire deBlanc, of Opelousas, La; Thayer Ellison Jones and Grayson Claiborne Jones of Lafayette, La; eight great grandchildren and some very special nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest M. Furby, Jr.; a grandson, Alexander St. Denis deBlanc, and her sister Lorraine F. Scheuermann.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Collin Butler, Blake Butler, Austin Butler, Hunter deBlanc, Adaire deBlanc, Thayer Jones, and Grayson Jones.

The family gives special thanks to the people who took special care of her over the last several years: Clara, Brenda, Janelle, Audrey, Sue, and Tina.

To extend online notes of condolence to the family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
