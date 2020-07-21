Mattie M. Sarpy
Alexandria - Services for Mattie M. Sarpy will be at 11AM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. James Memorial Catholic Church, Alexandria, LA with Father Philip Michiels officiating. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Pineville, LA under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria, LA. Mattie M. Sarpy was born on December 7, 1948 to Arthur Jones Sr. and Bertha Lee Jones. She was a graduate of Carter C. Raymond High School. On July 18, 1970, Mattie married Eugene J. Sarpy. Their union produced four children, Tony R. Sarpy, Christina M. Gonzalez, Nakisha A. Sarpy and Patrick E. Sarpy. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother. Mattie retired from Rapides Regional Hospital after 33 years of service. She was an accomplished self-taught cook that people came from all over to get her breakfast, especially her fluffy pancakes. She was loved by many that she worked with for her fun-loving spirit and caring nature. She attended Saint James Catholic Church and was an active member of the Lady's Auxiliary for many years with the church. As a member, she volunteered her time and cooking skills to serve the community and raise money for the church. She enjoyed her time with family and friends but was happiest with her grandchildren. She always had a sweet treat hidden, somewhere, for herself and them to enjoy. Mattie truly lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures; entertaining friends and family at her many gatherings that she hosted, snacking, and spending as much time with her grandchildren. Mattie M. Sarpy, 71, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Bertha Jones, her brother Donnie Ray Jones, and the love of her life, Eugene J. Sarpy. Those left to cherish her memory include her kids, Tony R. Sarpy, Christina M. Gonzalez, Nakisha A. Sarpy and Patrick E. Sarpy; brothers and sisters, Katherine Veal, Arthur Jones Jr., Lucille Lonzo, John Jones, Bobby Jones, and Rosa Jones and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com