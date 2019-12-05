|
Maude Shuff Gray
Maude Shuff Gray born 02-03-27 in Mangham, LA to Clementine Shuff and Joseph Shuff died 11-30-19 in Alexandria, LA.
Preceded in death by husband: Jack Gray, son: Alan Pittman, 5 brothers and 6 sisters. She is survived by daughters: Linda Futrell and husband Keith of Natchez, MS & Rosemary Lanham of Alexandria, LA; grandchildren: Melissa Bowers of Dallas,TX, Justin Robinson, Natchez, MS & Haley Lanham of St. Louis, MO; 3 great grandchilden and a great great grandson.
She was loved by all who knew her. She donated her body to LSU Medical as her last act of kindness. Special thanks to Lexington House and Guardian Hospice.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019