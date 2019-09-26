|
Maxine Reed Walters
Elmer - July 3, 1944 - September 24, 2019
Funeral services for Mrs. Maxine Reed Walters will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, September 27, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, Calcasieu, with Reverend Herman Bounds officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Calcasieu, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.
Mrs. Walters, 75, of Elmer, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in her residence with her loving family by her side.
She was a lunch room supervisor for a nursing home facility for many years and a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She loved hummingbirds, her flowers and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mansuel Reed and Vineter Wade Reed and her brother, Jack Dempsey Reed.
Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include her loving husband of fifty-six years, Roy Walters; one son, Andy Walters and his wife, Melissa; one daughter, Carman Choate and her husband, Steve; two sisters, Dorothy Reed Vailes and Joyce Reed McClellan and her husband, Bruce and two granddaughters, Melanie Pope and her husband, Caleb and Cindy Choate.
A time of visitation will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday, September 27, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, Calcasieu, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Town Talk from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019