Services
Rush Funeral Home - Pineville
3307 Monroe Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
(318) 448-0846
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rush Funeral Home - Pineville
3307 Monroe Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Calcasieu, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Calcasieu, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Reed Walters


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Reed Walters Obituary
Maxine Reed Walters

Elmer - July 3, 1944 - September 24, 2019

Funeral services for Mrs. Maxine Reed Walters will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, September 27, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, Calcasieu, with Reverend Herman Bounds officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Calcasieu, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Mrs. Walters, 75, of Elmer, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was a lunch room supervisor for a nursing home facility for many years and a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She loved hummingbirds, her flowers and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mansuel Reed and Vineter Wade Reed and her brother, Jack Dempsey Reed.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include her loving husband of fifty-six years, Roy Walters; one son, Andy Walters and his wife, Melissa; one daughter, Carman Choate and her husband, Steve; two sisters, Dorothy Reed Vailes and Joyce Reed McClellan and her husband, Bruce and two granddaughters, Melanie Pope and her husband, Caleb and Cindy Choate.

A time of visitation will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday, September 27, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, Calcasieu, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Walters family by visiting www.rushfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now