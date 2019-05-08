|
|
Mellonee Ramsey
Alexandria - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mellonee Ramsey will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at The Pentecostals of Alexandria with Reverend Dennis Brown and Reverend Anthony Mangun officiating. Burial will be in Flatwoods Cemetery under the directions of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Visitation was observed at The Pentecostals of Alexandria from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 and will continued Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Ramsey, Dax Ramsey, Drew Ramsey, Connor Ramsey, Billy Doyal, Cohen Doyal, Clayton Doyal, Cayden Burlew and Max Magdaleno.
Mrs. Ramsey, 82, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Mrs. Ramsey was a great mother, grandmother and great, great grandmother. She loved to cook and she was famous for her banana nut cake (it was said that Darty Smith paid $1,000.00 for her cake to support Sheaves for Christ). Mellonee loved people and all that knew her will miss her dearly. "I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth." 3 John 4
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Ramsey; parents, Thomas and Azalie Cooley Edwards; brothers, L.E. Edwards, L.T. Edwards and L.D. Edwards; sisters, Ethil Edwards, Unav White, Jessie Lee Eznack and Juanita Manning.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Sharron Rogers; son, Mike Ramsey and wife, Crystal; sisters, Margie Martin and Rose Ann Clayton; grandchildren, Calem Doyal and husband, Billy, Dustin Ramsey, Dax Ramsey, Drew Ramsey, Connor Ramsey, Morgan Burlew and Ryan Arnold; great grandchildren, Cohen Doyal, Clayton Doyal, Sullivan Doyal, Kaimber Ramsey, Eastyn Ramsey, Oaklynn Ramsey, Cayden Burlew, Bella Burlew and Max Magdaleno, and a host of other family and friends.
To extend online condolences to the Ramsey family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 8, 2019