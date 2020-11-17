Melvin Butler



Baton Rouge - Mr. Melvin Butler, 92 of Alexandria, Louisiana passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Visitation for Mr. Butler will be Friday, November 20, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am until 10:30 am. Graveside service will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery at 11:00 am, officiated by Rev. Tom Hamilton, Jr.



Survivors include one daughter, Marsha Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; one granddaughter, Dr. Jasmine A. Smith of New Orleans, Louisiana; one sister, Sylvia Butler of Alexandria, Louisiana; a special niece, Mea Butler of Alexandria, Louisiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Family.



Please keep the Butler family lifted in prayer. Signature Services by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria, "When you Desire the Best"









