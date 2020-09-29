Melvin Curtis Hicks, Jr.Columbia - Mr. Melvin Curtis Hicks, Jr., age 59, entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence in Columbia, Louisiana. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gallagher Funeral Home of Ball, Louisiana.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pineville, Louisiana. Interment will be held in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home. The visitation will be held the night before on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.Mr. Melvin was a loving father, son, brother, and grandfather. He graduated Louisiana Tech with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering which he applied to his work with the DOTD for over 20 years. Mr. Melvin loved his job and the people that he worked with. He had a big personality, hugged everyone, and in his opinion he was related to everybody. Mr. Melvin enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, and waterskiing. He also enjoyed woodworking and he will forever be missed.Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Joseph Hicks (Brandi George) and William Hicks (Mackenzie); parents, Melvin Hick, Sr. and Emily Robichaux Hicks; sister, Alicelynn Hicks; brothers, David Hicks, Anthony Hicks (Bonnie), and Paul Hicks (Dena); and granddaughter, Adalyn Hicks.