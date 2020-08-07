Memphis Joseph MoreauPineville - Services for Memphis Joseph Moreau were held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Monsignor Bruce Miller officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Memorial Park.Mr. Moreau, 79, of Pineville passed from this life, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.He was born in Marco, Louisiana and grew up on Cane River with a love of hunting and fishing with his father and brothers. He was a Pineville resident for his entire adult life. He worked in the ceramic tile business from the age of 16, and owned and operated Memphis Moreau Ceramic Tile for the last 45 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Memphis had a kind and generous spirit and always offered a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years and love of his life, Wana Lee Huntsberry Moreau; son, Kevin Moreau; parents, John and Hazel Salard Moreau; brothers, John Moreau, Jr., Carolis (C.C.) Moreau; Paul Moreau; Ivy Moreau; sister, Charsey Matheny.Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Karen Dew (Randy) of Deville, Pamela Gates (Dale) of Pollock; step-son, Reggie Huntsberry of Pineville; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren; one brother, Garrison Moreau of Alexandria; sisters, Delbra Deville of Pineville and LaVerne Fredieu of Dry Prong; many nieces, nephews and family friends who loved him dearly.Pallbearers will be Gary Moreau, Kristopher Dew, Kim Ramose, Randy Dew, Adam Kurts and Dale Moreau.To extend on-line condolences to the Moreau family, please contact us at