Services
Rush Funeral Home - Pineville
3307 Monroe Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
(318) 448-0846
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rush Funeral Home - Pineville
3307 Monroe Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rush Funeral Home - Pineville
3307 Monroe Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Rush Funeral Home - Pineville
3307 Monroe Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
Meril Grimes Crawley


Meril Grimes Crawley
Meril Grimes Crawley Obituary
Meril Grimes Crawley

Pineville - September 9, 1924 - March 21, 2019

Funeral services for Mrs. Meril Grimes Crawley will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the Chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, with Reverend Ed Cooper officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Mrs. Crawley, 94, of Pineville, entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Hilltop Nursing Home, Pineville, LA.

She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse who was known for her substantial dedication to her patients. She worked for many years as a private duty nurse and in various hospitals. She enjoyed sewing, being outside, working in her yard and nurturing her plants. She was a member of Pineville First United Methodist Church and an awesome homemaker, who's family always came first. She had a great love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Bert Grimes and Vincent Crawley; her parents, John and Essie Tolbert; two brothers, Herman Tolbert and Alton Tolbert; one sister, Janis Bolton; one grandson, Byron Grimes and son-in-law, Dexter Soileau.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include two sons, Pat Grimes and his wife, Margaret, of Pineville and Floyd Grimes and his wife, Anita, Pineville; one daughter, Berdette Soileau, of Ball; one brother, Donald Tolbert and his wife, Edith, of Hineston; eight grandchildren, Noelle Soileau and her husband, Nathan, Lauren Soileau-LeBoeuf and her husband, Michael, Kyle Grimes and his wife, Rachel, Kelee Roddy and her husband, Michael, Scott Bynog and his wife, Brittany, Brent Bynog, Renae Grimes-Avery and her husband, Jim and Frank Grimes and his wife, Patty and many great grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve are: Scott Bynog, Brent Bynog, Kyle Grimes, Mike Roddy, Nathan Kinder and Michael LeBoeuf.

Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Crawley family by visiting www.rushfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 24, 2019
