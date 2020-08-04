Michael Barry Crowley
August 15, 1941 - July 26, 2020
Mike Crowley of Prairieville, Louisiana passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by family on July 26, 2020. He was a Navy veteran, a college graduate and a retired addiction counselor for the State of Louisiana.
Mike was born in Nutley, New Jersey. He served in the navy for four years. He then moved to California where he met his wife of 54 years Dolores. He is proceeded in death by his parents Michael and Bridget Crowley and siblings Peggy, Tom, Patrick; and niece Laurie.
Honored with his memory of love, kindness and laughter are his wife Dolores Chenore-Crowley of Prairieville, daughter Amy Crowley Tompkins (Brian) of Prairieville and Hanna Crowley-Vanderstoel (Maarten) of Fort Worth, Texas. He adored his grandchildren; Brennan, Brooke, Lyla and Evan his siblings Roger Crowley, Nancy James and Sharon Crowley, sister in law Gabi Hagerl and nieces and nephews Pam James, Heather Crowley, Maggie Pearlman, Bridget Vander Schaaf, Michael Shackelford, and (godsons) Michael Crowley and John Crowley.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation
.
Memorial to be announced at a later date.