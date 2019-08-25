Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Alexandria, LA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Alexandria, LA
Michael Booze


1962 - 2019
Alexandria - Michael Brainard Booze, 57 of Alexandria passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019.A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11:00 am Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Antioch Baptist Church, Alexandria, Louisiana. Visitation will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of service. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Alexandria, Louisiana.Michael was born to Henry and Leithe Jardouin Booze on August 14, 1962 in Alexandria, Louisiana.He was preceded in death by his father, Henry M. Booze; his mother, Leithe J. Booze; his brother, Henry Wayne Booze; his wife, LaRonda A. Booze; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.Michael's Christian journey began at an early age where he was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. R.B. Bennett, and then the late Rev Henry M. Booze, continuing under Rev. Stanley R. Mathis.Michael is a graduate of Peabody High School class of 1980.Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria.Online condolences can be shown at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 25, 2019
