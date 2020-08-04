1/1
Hessmer - A Private Mass of Christian Burial for Michael Raye Chatelain will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Father John Wiltse and Father Jose Robles-Sanchez officiating. Interment will be in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Hessmer.

Mr. Chatelain, age 74, of Hessmer, departed this life on August 4, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lucille Guillory Chatelain; one sister, Karen Lemoine and one brother, Jimmy Chatelain.

Michael Chatelain was a beloved husband of his high school sweet heart, Patricia and they were happily married for 53 years. An amazing daddy and popa, he meant the world to his family. He never missed a chance to let them know how much he loved them. Michael was a kind, generous, and jovial man who enjoyed life to the fullest, never meeting a stranger. He loved visiting with people, whether on a duck hunt or at a Thursday night supper, sharing his favorite stories.

He loved serving his St. Alphonsus Church parish as an ACTS brother, Knight of Columbus, and usher. Many children of the parish will remember him as Santa.

Michael was an eternal optimist, never complaining. Even work was an enjoyment to him. He would say every day was a holiday. People asked him why he was still working, and he would reply that he loved what he did. He would tell his children that it is important to enjoy every day, like taking time to watch the evening sunset. His strong work ethic was evident in all he did.

Michael started life as a poor farmer boy, and worked hard to become a successful businessman, and his family is proud of all that he accomplished. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Patricia Ricaud Chatelain; five daughters, Pamela Deshotel (Wayne) of Hessmer, Jeannie Gauthier (Kevin) of Deville, Michelle Dauzat (Robbie) of Hessmer, Tammy Lamartiniere (Odell) of Lafayette, Tricia Chenevert (Paul) of Erath; two brothers, Daniel Chatelain of Mansura, Jerome Chatelain of Hessmer; three sisters, Deanna Beach of Mansura, Brenda Chatelain of Metairie, Shiree Laborde of Mansura; fifteen grandchildren, Jeremy, Justin, Jessica, Sarah, Gabrielle, Isaac, Ashton, Micaela, Elise, Dell, Madelyn, Luke, Kaylen, Audrey, Leah and seven great grandchildren, Amiah, Colette, Gianni, Oliver, Brielle, Nora, Auden.

To extend online condolences to the Chatelain family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com






Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
