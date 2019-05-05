Services
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 445-6311
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
Rosary
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
Michael Gerald Robichaux


1995 - 2019
Michael Gerald Robichaux Obituary
Michael Gerald Robichaux

Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael Gerald Robichaux will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott and Deacon Thomas Robichaux officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, May 6, 2019, and resume from 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, May 6, 2019, in the Kramer chapel.

Michael is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill Gauthier, Mary Gauthier and one aunt, Pamala R. Gauthier.

Michael touched many hearts with his kind, loving, and compassionate ways. He loved very much spending time with family and friends; as well as hunting, fishing, and water sports. He shared his Catholic faith with others through a mission trip, ACTS retreat, and several Christian conferences.

Those left to cherish his memory include his father, John J. Robichaux and wife, Kimberly, of Alexandria; mother, Karen Gauthier of Pineville; sister, Laura E. Robichaux and daughter Olivia Clair (Godchild of Michael) of Pineville; three brothers, P. Joseph Riddle of Pineville, Daniel A. Robichaux of Alexandria, and

Matthew W. Rachal and wife Ashlee of Pineville; paternal grandparents, Gerald A. and Mary L. Robichaux.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Cole Robichaux, Logan Robichaux, Joshua Emerson, Benjamin Robichaux, William Robichaux, JoJo Perego, Hunter Dewitt and Matt Despino.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Robichaux Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 5, 2019
