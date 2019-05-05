|
Michael Gerald Robichaux
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael Gerald Robichaux will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott and Deacon Thomas Robichaux officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, May 6, 2019, and resume from 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, May 6, 2019, in the Kramer chapel.
Michael is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill Gauthier, Mary Gauthier and one aunt, Pamala R. Gauthier.
Michael touched many hearts with his kind, loving, and compassionate ways. He loved very much spending time with family and friends; as well as hunting, fishing, and water sports. He shared his Catholic faith with others through a mission trip, ACTS retreat, and several Christian conferences.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father, John J. Robichaux and wife, Kimberly, of Alexandria; mother, Karen Gauthier of Pineville; sister, Laura E. Robichaux and daughter Olivia Clair (Godchild of Michael) of Pineville; three brothers, P. Joseph Riddle of Pineville, Daniel A. Robichaux of Alexandria, and
Matthew W. Rachal and wife Ashlee of Pineville; paternal grandparents, Gerald A. and Mary L. Robichaux.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Cole Robichaux, Logan Robichaux, Joshua Emerson, Benjamin Robichaux, William Robichaux, JoJo Perego, Hunter Dewitt and Matt Despino.
Published in The Town Talk on May 5, 2019