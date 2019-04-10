|
Michael Lee Trotter
Shreveport - Michael Lee Trotter, 68, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Shreveport, LA with his loving family by his side.
He was born March 19, 1951, in Shreveport, LA to George and Gloria Trotter.
Mike was a constant in our ever-changing world. Truth was never an obstacle in conversations. Practicality and affordability were his way of life. Mike always had to know how something worked. He was the ultimate prankster and couldn't wait to deliver his punchlines. He loved to make others laugh and especially enjoyed shocking people. He challenged you to see a new perspective on any topic. My Daddy always loved me for me and taught me to love the same. He was my role model and set a high standard on how I needed to be treated and loved. Victoria is grinning and picking her guitar just like her Pawpaw.
Our sweet daddy was a sheer genius. He was a tinkerer of all sorts and an advocate for unconditional love to all. Daddy was a progressive thinker and never made judgment on anyone. He did not understand the hate. More than anything he loved his girls Ersala and Wendy. His grandchildren brought smiles to his face always. His son in laws were his sons truly. He loved fishing, hunting, exploring YouTube and was a connoisseur of fine wine, beer, and food. Though not a man of emotional talk his girls know he was extremely proud of the strong confident women they have become. I will try not to grieve but be thankful for you. Family Sunday dinners will never be the same, but I'll bring you in my heart always. Your tom girl will forever love and miss you.
Mike was admirably and unapologetically honest, whether it was a dish just served or views of the world.
Mike's sense of practicality was unmatched. He provided everything to his family while only taking what he needed for himself. A self-proclaimed hippy, he respected all walks of life and beliefs. Most importantly, he loved his family and showed us to enjoy life and the time we have with each other. Yep.
Mike Trotter was a person from whom I learned a great deal. Mike showed me what kind of impact a loving and understanding father could have on his daughters. Mike was a versatile individual whose conversational topics ranged from something as simple as the effects of wolf brand chili on the digestive system to complex scientific topics. He inspired those around him to always keep learning and growing. Mike had a nothing is off limits sense of humor that had the ability to silence the room before cracking everyone up. He showed how uplifting laughter can be, especially in tough times. Finally, he taught us how little you actually need in this world to be happy. Mike worked hard and saved up for his freedoms and bragged with a grin about having tomorrow off. His loving and understanding mindset, his conversational versatility, his sense of humor and general playfulness will be missed by all who got to know him. I love you and am glad I was fortunate enough to be among those who got to know you.
My older brother Mike was a free spirit that engaged in some interesting adventures throughout his life, some of them only revealed in conversations with me years later. I have no doubt that some of his exploits remained secrets, and for good reason! Once he told me that in his early twenties, he got involved with a group of people that needed drivers to get school busses to the Dallas area from Shreveport in a hurry. He joined this group and several of them drove the busses far over the speed limit, often losing control and sliding off the road into the median at a high rate of speed. Off-roading a school bus is not to be taken lightly!
As a child I remember him rigging up electronics in the bedroom, working on car or motorcycle parts or engaging in some sort of unspeakable experiment. Shooting birds with a pellet gun out of our bedroom through our vent screen was another hobby of his. Our dad would pay him a quarter a bird he killed since the birds would eat the figs on the trees! I would annoy him on occasion by standing on the desk in our bedroom, even though he told me not to. He would respond by picking me up and throwing me across the room, with me usually landing on my bed, mostly unharmed. I will miss my big brother. He should have been around much longer.
I miss my paw paw from Ambrose.
Quotes by Mike: "let me check my calendar, I'm free". "Hey babies" "love you babies" "yello" "that big foot must be blurry"," yep"
Mike loved to tell stories.
Dad was so proud that once in nothing but a T-shirt and jeans with a pistol on his hip shot a deer.
Mike was preceded in death by his father; George Trotter.
Left to treasure his memory is his daughters; Ersala Trotter Tyer and husband Greg, and Wendy Trotter Taylor and husband Edward, mother; Gloria Trotter, grandchildren; Ambrose Taylor, Victoria, Klara and Hilda Tyer, sister; Karen Colvin and brother; Mark Trotter.
A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 19,2019 at Port Au Prince on CROSS LAKE (5301 South Lakeshore Drive Shreveport, Louisiana 71109) at 4:30 PM.
WE'LL SEE YOU ON THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 10, 2019