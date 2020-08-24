Judge Michael Moyse Wahlder
Alexandria - Michael Wahlder was born on December 26, 1934, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was the proud son of Isaac and Bernice Mansberg Wahlder. Mike attended Bolton High School and later Tulane University where he ultimately received his law degree in 1958. Mike would go on to practice law with his father in downtown Alexandria for many years before being appointed a United States Magistrate and, later, a United States Social Security Administration Judge.
Mike married Nurit Pilzer Wahlder in a love story that was covered throughout the world. As fate would have it, Mike saw Nurit's picture on a travel brochure for Israel and decided he would go there and find her. After several fruitless days of searching, Mike found his beauty and married Nurit in Israel. Their pictures graced the covers of Life Magazine and Redbook. Our family was even featured in Good Housekeeping on their 25th anniversary. They were also asked to be on the Jack Paar Show (the predecessor to the Johnny Carson Show).
The couple had three children, Thomas Benjamin Wahlder (Laurie), Michele Wahlder-Kerber (Michael), and Ilana Smith Wahlder (Cary). The couple had five grandchildren, Joshua I. Wahlder, Zachary K. Wahlder, Lilia D. Wahlder, Alexis S. Lick and Zoe Kerber.
If you knew Mike, you knew he was a character, memorable for his jovial demeanor, curiosity and eccentricity! He found much humor and laughter in his designation as one of "The Worst Dressed Men in Cenla."
Mike ran for United States Senate against David Duke helping to prevent Duke's election. The debate was held on television and reported in newspapers nationally.
Mike was a visionary. He created the Village of Creola which would become the only place in Grant Parish at the time to sell liquor. He named it after an Indian princess. Later, he donated land to the Jena Choctaw Tribe. Ultimately, the tribe built what is now known as Jena Choctaw Pines Casino. Mike owned the Colfax Chronicle newspaper. At other points, Mike owned truck stops, Bingo parlors, cattle, oil wells, trailer parks, car washes, convenience stores and hunting camps. Mike's parties at his camps were legendary. The parties usually included numerous politicians and the military, along with, a variety of musical bands and an overflowing bar! The camps were home to Mike's numerous animals which included those named after ex-girlfriends.
Mike loved to travel. Europe, Israel, and Australia to name a few, but his favorite was New York City where he spent time walking the neighborhoods and watching Broadway shows. Mike's family vacations took us to Colorado Springs at the Broadmoor Hotel and to Miami Beach at the Americana.
Mike was a loyal and generous friend. If you were lucky enough to fit into that category, you had a lifelong advocate. His friendship was absolute.
Mike loved his children. He took pride in Tommy's continuation of the family's legal tradition and legacy. Mike found in his beloved daughter, Michele, a travel companion who accompanied him on their bi-yearly father/daughter trips from California to Colorado, the Bahamas, and more; but always a once a year trip to New York City for Broadway shows, dining out and plenty of shopping. Mike relished in Michele's successes as a counselor, life coach, author, poet and watercolorist; throwing her numerous congratulatory parties and dinners for every life and professional milestone. Professionally, Mike was most proud of Ilana obtaining her Masters degree in Counseling. However, he took the most pride in watching her be a mom to his granddaughter, Alexus. He loved being a grandpa.
Mike loved history. He was particularly fascinated with World War II and the Civil War. It was often said that Mike had enough guns at his camp to start a war! His passion took him to Normandy, Civil War battlefields and War College. Mike was beyond delighted to find and attempted to unearth two Civil War ships off his land ... the story was ultimately reported in the New York Times; and the Associated Press took the story nationwide.
Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming and tennis, but what he liked most were large family gatherings, parties, political rallies and memorable Thanksgiving dinners filled with dancing and Mike sitting on his front porch eagerly greeting guests as they arrived. In his polite, curious and inquisitive fashion, Mike would "hold court" with anyone he encountered anywhere! Always a true gentleman, the person would be questioned on everything from their mother's maiden name to where they were from.
Mike was a member of numerous organizations, both charitable and political. He was recognized early in his legal career for his unwavering support of the black community in Central Louisiana. He was friends with pioneering black attorneys dating back to the legendary Louis Berry in the 60's. Mike was active at the B'nai Israel Synagogue and took great pride supporting all things supporting the State of Israel.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Brookdale Senior Living, Heart of Hospice, and his various caregivers, most notably Irma King Lotts.
A private family service was held at the Jewish Cemetery in Pineville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations in memory of Michael Wahlder to: METAvivor Cancer Research and Support Inc, 1783 Forest Dr., #184 Annapolis MD 21401 or contributors can go to this link: https://secure.metavivor.org/page/contribute
Additionally, charitable donations in Michael's memory can be made to B'nai Israel Synagogue, 1907 Vance Ave, Alexandria, LA 71301.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Wahlder Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com
