Michael Raymond Dekeyzer
Alexandria - Michael Raymond Dekeyzer was born in Alexandria on November 27, 1946, and died after a lengthy illness on May 7. Other than the years he spent earning his degree in architecture from LSU in Baton Rouge, Mike lived his entire life in Alexandria. Founding partner of Michael R. Dekeyzer and Associates, and Alliance Design Group, lasting evidence of his creativity and vision can be seen throughout the region. Mike especially enjoyed working on projects for state parks and local hospitals, including Cabrini; among his favorite design projects were the Alexandria Center Transit Station and the OLS Cookie Jar.
Known and loved by many, Mike was the father of Regan and grandfather of Rylan Dekeyzer. Mike's family grew when he married Mickey McCampbell Jordan in 1997, expanding to include 3 stepsons and eventually 5 step grandchildren. Preceded in death by one brother, his parents and his son, Mike is survived by his wife Mickey and his brother, Ronald.
More than anything, Mike will be remembered and missed for his beautiful character. Unfailingly generous and warm-hearted, he was always there for anyone in need. With a lightning-quick wit, Mike loved to laugh at the world and at himself. He spent countless hours hunting and fishing with friends, relishing both the time spent with people he loved and the beauty of Louisiana's wilderness. He was a loving and deeply kindhearted man who brought joy to many.
The family will hold a private memorial. The family requests that donations be made to the LSUA Foundation 25th Anniversary Scholarship Fund, PO Box 5512, Alexandria, LA, 71307.
Published in The Town Talk on May 10, 2019