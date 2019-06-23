|
Dr. Michael Richard Orlando
Elmer - Funeral services for Dr. Michael Richard Orlando will be held at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at River Outreach Church, 711 Main Street, Pineville, LA 71360 with Pastors Dennis Dunn and George Barrett officiating, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
The family requests that visitation be observed Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at River Outreach Church from 4:00 p.m. until time of service.
Dr. Orlando, 64, of Elmer passed from this life, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his residence.
He was a member of River Outreach Church. A surgeon in the United States Air Force for 39 years, Dr. Orlando's specialty as an ENT Physician touched many lives. He retired from the VA Hospital in Alexandria in 2017.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Hope Ferris Orlando; sister, Susan Williams.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Daneine Varra Orlando; son, Ryan Orlando; daughters, Adele Orlando and Hannah Orlando; brother, Patrick Orlando; sisters, Kathleen Bruce, Michele Jashinsky and husband, Dan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Outreach Church, P. O. Box 3388, Pineville, LA 71361.
To extend online condolences to the Orlando family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on June 23, 2019