Mr. Michael Robert Bell Sr.

ALEXANDRIA - Mr. Michael Robert Bell Sr. 63, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Thursday July 4, 2019 in Alexandria, LA.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday July 13, 2019 at Zion Hill Church Family, Rev Dr. Joshua Joy Dara Pastor, 312 Hunter St. Pineville, LA 71360. The public viewing will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until start of service. His final resting place will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth, LA.

Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on July 10, 2019
