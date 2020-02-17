|
Michael Steven Iman
Michael Steven Iman, 43, passed away February 14, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will begin with a visitation between 9:30 and 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral at 11:00, with Scotty Gibson, presiding and Matthew Matlas, assisting. These services will be held at First Baptist Church of Haughton on February 20, 2020.
Mr. Iman is survived by his wife of 20 years, Robin Lynn Iman; son Ryan Joe Iman; daughters, Michaela Lynn Iman, Morgan Elise Iman; father Willard Harrison Iman Sr.; mother Carolyn Dentler Iman; brother Willard Harrison Iman Jr.; sister Lori Ann Iman LaCour; along with numerous aunts and uncles.
'Mike showed passion for many things throughout his life and excelled at whatever he set his mind to, but none were greater than the love and passion he had for his three children. He was known by his friends as the "baby whisperer", Mike was adored by their children for his bear hugs and loving smile that drew them to him like a magnet.
Mike's career started in something that came to him naturally, forestry. While earning his degree at Louisiana Tech University, he met his wife Robin. Those who knew him then remember him going off to fight wildfires wherever help was needed. Of course, he remained an avid hunter, athlete and outdoorsman throughout his life. This was a love he got to share with his family, especially his son Ryan.
Additionally, Mike served in the military, with multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. While his service began as an officer, he chose the life of a non-commissioned office, over the politics of the officer corps. He took pride in his training as a sniper and leader, for which his natural talent and extraordinary effort gained him numerous awards, honor and respect from fellow soldiers.
Following Michael's time in the military, his training and talent were again used in the service of his community by the Bossier Police Department, for seven years, first as a patrol officer and later as a member of the SWAT team. Mike was always ready for the call, day or night, rain or shine to serve the families of the community he so deeply loved.
"And when we lay down our nightsticks, enroll us in your Heavenly Force, where we will be as proud to guard the Throne of God, as we have been to guard the city of men."
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020