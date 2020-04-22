Services
Hixson Brothers Marksville
445 W. Bontempt Street
Marksville, LA 71351
318-253-5979
Mildred Becker

Mildred Becker Obituary
Mildred Becker

Shreveport, formerly of Pineville - A Private Graveside service for Ms. Mildred E. Becker will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Ruby with Brother Brent Romero officiating.

Ms. Becker, age 90, of Shreveport, formerly of Pineville, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at CHRISTUS Highland in Shreveport. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Hannah Woodson Swain; one son, Thomas Shoemaker; four brothers, Bill Swain, Sam Swain, Jackson Swain, Woody Swain and two sisters, Elzie Bell Dauzat, Gloria Ida Clark.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Randy Allan Shoemaker (Karan) of Groves, Texas; one daughter, Lori Oswalt (William "Bill" Wellemeyer) of Shreveport; one sister, June Persefield of Calico Rock, Arkansas; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
