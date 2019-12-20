Services
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 647-8608
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Kitchens Creek Cemetery
Ball, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Jean Shelton "Millie" Robertson


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Jean Shelton "Millie" Robertson Obituary
Mildred "Millie" Jean Shelton Robertson

Mildred "Millie" Jean Shelton Robertson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Baton Rouge General Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Millie was born in Pineville, Louisiana on June 27, 1953. After volunteering as a candy striper, Millie realized that she had a gift and a passion for helping others, and would later become a Registered Nurse. She married the love of her life on March 27, 1971, while still a senior at Tioga High School. After graduation, Millie began nursing school at LSU, graduating there in 1973. With Mike by her side, Millie lived a full and happy life working as a surgical and pediatric nurse, raising their three children, and helping Mike spread the Word of God throughout the United States, Mexico, Australia, and China. After their youngest graduated high school, Mike and Millie answered the call to the mission field and moved to China, where Millie took her love of nursing and used it to implement a prenatal vitamin program for expectant mothers, care for orphaned children, and operate with Doctors Without Borders. Millie was a strong and capable force to be reckoned with, a loving, supportive, and compassionate wife and mother, and a caring and trustworthy friend and confidante. Heaven has gained a beautiful soul who will forever be remembered by the countless lives she has touched.

Millie leaves behind: her husband, Mike Robertson; her children and spouses, Ashley Ann Robertson (Richard Rougeou), Hope Elizabeth Robertson Normand (Todd), and George Michael Robertson II; her grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Neal, Peyton Gerard Normand, Grayson Michael Normand, and Sidney Todd Normand; her mother, Inez Shelton; her brother, James Shelton (Margaret); and her sisters, Jackie Benedict (Bobby) and Latisha Skyles (Jason), and so many others.

Millie was preceded in death by: her father, Adrian Shelton; her granddaughter, Taylor Elizabeth Normand; her brother, Dale Shelton; and, her sister, Teresa Shelton.

Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, Louisiana on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 10 am until Celebration of Life at 2pm. Graveside Service will be at Kitchens Creek Cemetery in Ball, Louisiana on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -