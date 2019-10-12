|
|
Mildred Svebek Chandler
ALexandria - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mildred Svebek Chandler will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria, with Dr. Chris Thacker officiating. Visitation will be observed from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A private family graveside service will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth. It's only fitting that this cemetery be near the old Alexandria Golf and Country Club, a place so dear to her family and friends for so many wonderful years.
Mildred was born on May 10, 1921 in Pineville, Louisiana to Carl and Bess Rozell Svebek. Her mother passed away when she was a young teenager and she grew up mostly raising her two younger siblings. While attending Bolton High School she met her future husband, Frank.
After graduation, they were married and a year or so later the family was started with the birth of their first son. The family lived on Chester Street for eight years then moved into the big yellow house on the corner of Horseshoe Dr., October 16, 1948, where she lived until her passing.
She loved to travel and enjoyed trips to LSU football games and to New Orleans. Longer trips carried them around the world where she explored, photographed and appreciated the gardens of Japan, England, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Mildred was a long-time member and past president of the Alexandria Junior League and being an avid gardener was active in the Alexandria Garden Club for over 40 years. Mildred loved her yard especially the roses, azaleas and camellias that abounded around the house.
A true hands-on gardener and a skilled home chef, she earned a reputation among family and friends for preparing fresh foods simply and beautifully. She was a pioneer of 'locally grown ingredients" having planted and maintained her own fruit trees, vegetable and flower gardens for over 30 years. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for 75+ years and enjoyed attending her weekly church club meetings.
She so enjoyed the annual New Years' Day festivities at her house. What times they were! To so many Mildred was a cheerful giver of her time, talents and treasures.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Frank Chandler, Sr., her parents, Carl and Bess Svebek, Sister Nell Svebek, brother, Donald Svebek and daughter-in-law, June Chandler.
Those left to cherish her lasting memory are her sons, Frank Chandler, Jr. of Alexandria;Chandler of Guana Cay, Bahamas; daughter, Cathy Chandler of Boulder, CO.; grandchildren, Chris Chandler (Daryl) of Danville, CA., Jennifer Moulder (Andrew), Frank Chandler, III (Teresa); and her pride and joy, great grandchildren, Isabel, Catherine, and Frank IV all of Alexandria; nephew, Chris Svebek; niece, Juanell Rabalais and her daughter Carson Rabalais of Bunkie and extended family.
Special thanks and memories are extended to the tireless four special caregivers Terry LaPrairie, Marilyn Gaspard, Misty Lavolis and Helen Davis. Their dedication was so appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated Emmanuel Baptist Church, 430 Jackson St., Alexandria, LA. 71301, or a , for memorial contributions.
To extend condolences to the Chandler family please visit at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019