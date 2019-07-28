|
|
Milford Weeks Crumplar, Sr
Lake Charles - Graveside services for Milford Weeks Crumplar, Sr. will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with The Rev. Tim Heflin officiating and under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Milford Weeks Crumplar, Sr.,97, of Alexandria passed away July 24, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Pineville. He is preceeded in death by his wife Emma Louise Walker Crumplar and his son Milford Weeks Crumplar, Jr.
Milford was born April 29, 1922, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He graduated in 1940 from Menard High School. After graduation, he joined the Army and was sent to the 704th Railway Grand Division in Fort Snelling, Minnesota. In 1943 his division convoyed to North Africa, and eventually into Italy and the European Campaign serving under General Patton. His strong faith helped him through the war and throughout life. Upon his return he married his wife of 57 years, Emma Lou Walker. They raised their two children, Milford Weeks Crumplar, Jr., and Claire Louise Crumplar in Alexandria.
During his work career, Milford worked for the Missouri Pacific Railroad, Walker Oldsmobile in Alexandria, and managed personnel and safety at Texas Industries from which he retired.
As a lifelong member of St. James Episcopal Church, Milford served faithfully in many capacities. One of his first jobs when he returned from the war was serving as Scoutmaster of Troop One of the Boy Scouts, which had been dormant during the war. He used the skills he learned in the service to help teach boys important life lessons. Milford had a great sense of humor and adventure; stories are still shared today about some of those camping trips.
Milford was an avid wood worker and spent countless hours in his workshop making crosses and turning bows on his lathe. He made many beautiful wooden crosses, plaques, and bowls that are displayed and cherished by young and old.
Playing the piano was also his passion. He spent countless hours playing every day, by ear and from memory. His great grandchildren loved sitting with him while he played, dancing and singing to the songs that he taught them through the years.
He dearly loved his family and is survived by his daughter, Claire Crumplar Jackson; three grandchildren, Charles M. Jackson III, Mark Ryan Jackson (Lindsee), and Amy Louise Jackson; eight great grandchildren, Isabel Louise, Emma Violet, Lyla Grace, Reave Ryan, Greer August, Nolan Bey and Melia Rose.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be, Charles M. Jackson III, Mark Ryan Jackson, David Curry, Jack Blevins. Honorary pallbearers will be, Dr. James A. White III and Charles M. Jackson, Jr.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal church at 1620 Murray St, Alexandria, LA 71301, or the .
The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Villa Maria in Lake Charles, all the special angels at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles, and the dedicated compassionate staff of the Palliative Care at the VA in Pineville for all of the love and care given to Milford. You all have a special place in our hearts.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Crumplar Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on July 28, 2019