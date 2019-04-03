|
|
Milton E. "Pee Wee" Brown
Oakdale - Funeral services for Mr. Milton E. "Pee Wee" Brown will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Oberlin Baptist Church, with Reverends Cliff Spikes and Jason Townley officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Oakdale, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Mr. Brown, 72, of Oakdale, entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Lafayette General Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bernice Brown; his first wife and the mother of his children, Grace Brown and one brother, Darrell Brown.
Mr. Milton had retired from Boise Cascade after forty years of employment. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a huge supporter of the LSU Tigers and The New Orleans Saints.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife of fifteen years, Linda Johnson Carrier Brown, of Oakdale; two sons, Michael Brown and his wife, Pamela, of Youngsville, Lance Brown and his wife, Loni, of Portland, TX; one daughter, Shelly Brown Williams and her husband, Cedric, of Houston, TX; one step son, Sherwin Carrier and his wife, Kayci, of Oberlin; one step daughter, Tish Marcantel of Kinder; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Pallbearers honored to serve are: Travis Brown, Josh Brown, Owen Brown, Jaylon Williams, Sage Marcantel, Jarrod Coker and Tre' Dyess.
Friends may call at Oberlin Baptist Church, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. until time of service.
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Brown family by visiting www.rushfh.com
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 3, 2019