Minnie Bell Horn Bryant
Montgomery - Minnie Bell Horn Bryant, age 93 years, 7 months, and 17 days is now singing in the Heavenly choir and planting her fall flowers. She is the widow of Charles W. Bryant, who awaits her arrival along with 2 sisters, Ivy and Minnie Lee and 5 brothers, Jack, George, Emmett, G.L., and N.L. Horn.
Minnie Bell was a lifelong caregiver, the absolute embodiment of the word. It was her greatest earthly talent and gift to tend to the needs of others, be they family, friend, or stranger. She was bold in her delivery, quick to assess every situation and set about the work necessary to achieve a resolution, and determined to feed everyone involved in the process. She poured her love and her courage into everyone around her and delighted in their successes as if they were her own. Plants and people alike thrived under her care. A true Christian steward of both the Word and the resources God provided her, she rejoiced in making things grow.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two children Rebecca "Becky" Lavespere (Tony) and William "Will" Bryant (Alice McAlpine); grandchildren, Charles "Jody" Lavespere (Tina), Elizabeth "Hope" Lavespere Deen, A.J. "Tony" Lavespere, and Emily Bryant Galindo (Efren); great grandchildren, Cole Allen, Will Allen, Riley Deen, Mason Deen, A.J. Lavespere IV, Abel Lavespere, Ann Marie Galindo, Emily Hope Galindo, Diego Galindo; and 1 great-great grandchild.
The wake will be held at Southern Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020. The service will be held at Hargis Baptist Cemetery on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Bruce Weatherford officiating. Services are under the direction of Southern Funeral Home of Winnfield. Pall bearers will be Jody Lavespere, Tony Lavespere, Mason Deen, Efren Galindo, Steve Jackson, and David Jackson. Honorary pall bearers will be Larry Bryant, Hershel Bryant, Ray Shaw, and Dewayne Horn.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family online by visiting www.southernfuneralhome.com