Minnie Smothers
Alexandria - Minnie Smothers, 65 of Alexandria passed away September 10, 2019 in Alexandria, Louisiana. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am September 21, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria, Louisiana. Visitation will be held September 21, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of service. Interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Alexandria, Louisiana. Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 20, 2019