Services
Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Smothers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Smothers


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie Smothers Obituary
Minnie Smothers

Alexandria - Minnie Smothers, 65 of Alexandria passed away September 10, 2019 in Alexandria, Louisiana. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am September 21, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria, Louisiana. Visitation will be held September 21, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of service. Interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Alexandria, Louisiana. Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now