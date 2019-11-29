|
Mitchell & Billie-Rita Spellman
The children of Mitchell Wright Spellman (12/1/1919 - 11/11/2013) and Billie-Rita Rhodes Spellman (6/1/1920 - 7/19/1997) are celebrating their parents on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of their dad's birth. They produced a family of eight children (six surviving). We thank them for the wisdom they bestowed on us, lessons they taught us and the exemplary examples of citizenship and family life that they were. We truly appreciate the sacrifices they made to provide us higher education and countless opportunities to achieve our dreams. We nostalgically remember the family moments we shared with our parents while visiting and living with them at their residences in Washington, DC, Minneapolis MN, Los Angeles CA and Boston MA.
Dad was born in Alexandria, Louisiana in 1919, where his father was a physician and his mother a mathematics & music teacher as well as a homemaker. He graduated from Gilbert Academy High School in 1936 and Dillard University in 1940, both institutions in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was valedictorian at both schools and was a charter member of Beta Phi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., founded at Dillard in 1938. He graduated from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, DC in 1944 where his father, Frank Jackson Spellman, also earned a medical degree in 1909. He met Mom in 1946 while serving as Surgical Resident under Charles R. Drew, MD at Freedman's Hospital in Washington, DC.
Mom was born in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1920. Her father, Manly J. Rhodes was a waiter on the Great Northern Railroad and her mother a homemaker. Mom graduated in 1937 from Mechanic Arts High School in St Paul, Minnesota. She earned a BS degree at College of St Catherine in St. Paul, MN and concurrently an RN degree from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in 1945. From 1946-1950 she was Nursing Supervisor at Freedman's Hospital in Washington DC. Billie-Rita and Mitchell met in 1946 and married in 1947 after a short courtship. They lived in Washington, DC from 1947-51. After their first son was born, she gave up her nursing career to raise her children and to give full-time support to her family. From 1951-1954, they lived in Minneapolis, MN where Dad was a Resident in Thoracic Surgery at the University of Minnesota and from which he earned a PhD in 1955. Two sons were born while living in Minneapolis. They returned to Washington, DC from 1954-1968 where dad was Professor of Surgery at Howard University and five more children were born. From 1968-1977 the family lived in Los Angeles, California where dad served as the first President of the Charles R. Drew Postgraduate Medical School which was incorporated in the State of California as a private, nonprofit educational institution in 1966 in response to the McCone Commission's recommendations to improve access to healthcare in South Los Angeles following the Watts Riots in 1965. From 1978-2004 our parents lived in Boston, Massachusetts where dad served in multiple capacities at Harvard Medical School, including Dean for Medical Services, Professor of Surgery, Dean Emeritus and as an Ambassador for Harvard Medical School International. While living in Boston he lost his life partner Billie-Rita and our Mom in 1997. Dad always said that he could not have achieved his professional successes without the unconditional love and support she imparted to him. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at their residence in Newton Centre, Massachusetts six weeks before her death. We warmly remember celebrating dad's 80th birthday in 1999 at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland where Stevie Wonder, a guest, played the piano and sang Happy Birthday. Dad retired to sunny Los Angeles in 2005 where his eldest daughter lives. At Dad's funeral Nelson Mandella was quoted: "Professor Spellman was directly responsible for the production of 10,000 black physicians in South Africa". Our parents would be proud and thrilled to know that a grandson is a second year medical student at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio and will be the 4th generation Spellman to become a physician.
We miss you Dad and Mom as well as our deceased brothers, Michael and Manly! Love always, Frank, Mitchell, Peggy (Weaver), Melva, Mark, and Rita (Parks).
