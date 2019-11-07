|
|
Molly DeBlieux Hunt
Winnfield - Molly Darla DeBlieux Hunt was born in Natchitoches to J. L. "Sonny Boy" DeBlieux and Elouise Adkins DeBlieux on February 10, 1950. She was raised on the banks of the Red River, at the foot of the Grand Ecore Bridge, with her sister, Freddie, and brothers, Barry and Dan.
She graduated from St. Mary's in 1968 and attended Northwestern State University, majoring in music. With the voice an angel, she was frequently called upon to sing at weddings, funerals and special events in the area.
She married and moved to Winnfield, raising three children, Elisa, Kenny, and Rebecca. She devoted all of her time supporting them in their endeavors. That devotion started early, literally, as the children were all involved in the 4-H Livestock Programs. That devotion continued throughout her life. She was known and respected by many in the livestock community as she traveled to all of the livestock shows with her children.
Molly was almost a "professional volunteer" always lending a hand to friends or groups in the communities where she lived and worked. She offered a friendly face to all and made friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed being with friends especialy her close friends Karla Bowie and Diane McPhearson. Family gatherings were always a joy with her funny comments and she was the life of the party with her wit. She enjoyed group trips on her Harley as well as gardening.
Over the years, she was blessed with seven "perfect" grandchildren and had Mamie Days with them as they were all her favorites. She doted on her great-grands and attended every event that any of her loved ones were involved in, including football games, soccer games, track meets, basketball games, plays, cheer events, and so much more. She was a ray of sunshine to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hunt passed away, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jeff Hunt, brother Bary DeBlieux, and sister Freddie DeBlieux.
Her memory will be cherished by her children Elisa Smith of Winnfield, son Kenny Smith (Lori) of Alexandria, and Rebecca Smith also of Alexandria, grandchildren Whitney LaBorde (Cody), Peyton Mixon, Morgan Vines (Caleb), Michael Smith, Ali Smith, Camryn Lasyone, Molly Lasyone, great grandchildren Jaide, Avery, Walker, Everleigh and her brother Dan DeBlieux (Downa) of Natchitoches. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10 at the First Baptist Church of Winnfield with Dr. David Brooks and Joel Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches, Louisiana under the Direction of Southern Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home on Saturday, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and also in the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 pm .
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Peyton Mixon, Caleb Vines, Cody LaBorde, Brad Smith, Blake DeBlieux.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online by visiting www.southernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019