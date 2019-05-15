|
|
Mona Collins Jones
Winnfield - Mrs. Mona Joy Collins Jones, age 81 of Winnfield, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Born Friday, November 12, 1937 in Atlanta, Texas, she was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Marcelle Irvin Collins; husband of 60 years, John F. Jones, DVM; daughter, Vera Voncille Jones Cunningham; sister, Brenda Brown; great-grandson, Dylon Stinson.
Mrs. Jones was active in the Louisiana Veterinarians Auxiliary where she served as president and reporter. She also enjoyed any activity her children were involved in and was active in the Parents Club of Paradise Elementary School. She was president and volunteer of Ward 10 Recreation, served on the board of The Brownies for three years and coached girls softball for two years where there were no wins but much fun was had. She was chairman of the Pineville Heart Fund, president of Cenla Veterinary Auxiliary and was also coordinator for Ball Senior Citizens Center.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Joy Montiville (Bobby), Fil Jones (Donna) and Sandy Pantfoeder (Joe); grandchildren, Trey (Claire), Alayna (Stan), Blake, Chad (Michelle), Shane, Samantha (Joseph), Makenzie, Jordan, Jeremy and Aaron (Krista); 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Royce Greer (Jeff).
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 2888 Hwy. 84, Winnfield, LA 71483, with Rev. Dick DeBusk and Rev. Norris Curry officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Southern Funeral Home of Winnfield.
The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, May 14 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until time of services.
Serving the family as pallbearers will be Trey Cunningham, Blake Stinson, Jeremy Jones, Chad Stinson, Aaron James, and Shane Montiville. Honorary pallbearers, Alayna Seward, Samantha Bridges, Makenzie Jones, Jordan Jones and Maddie Lee.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ball Senior Citizens Center or to Sardis Baptist Church cemetery fund, Hwy. 34, Winnfield or to Calvary Baptist Church cemetery fund, PO Box 98, Winnfield, LA 71483.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.southernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Town Talk on May 15, 2019