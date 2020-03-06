|
Monica Lynn Anderson
Pineville - Monica was LOVED BY ALL. On February 29, 2020 Monica Fontenot Anderson of Pineville, Louisiana went to be with our Lord and angels after a long courageous battle with brain cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends. Monica was born September 22, 1970 in Lafayette, Louisiana and grew up in Kaplan, Louisiana. She graduated from Kaplan High School and attended Louisiana College in nursing. Upon graduation in 1995, she became a trauma / charge ICU nurse at Rapides Regional Hospital for 22 years. She was an ACLS instructor and taught nursing clinicals at Louisiana College. Monica was actively involved in many community program such as Rapides Cancer Center, ALS, Catholic Daughters, Sacred Heart ACTS, was a Eucharist minister, active with the St. Joseph Altar, Pineville High School Band Parents Club, and the . Monica was a DAISY Award winner for Extraordinary Nurses while at Rapides Regional Medical Center and was a recipient of the 2009 Louisiana Great 100 Nurses Award. To say she was extraordinary would be an understatement!
She always loved arts and crafts, the Food Network, working with her church family, watching her Louisiana College Wildcats Baseball Team, cooking, planning events and being with family.
Monica is survived by her husband Robert C. Anderson of 22 years, son Landon Reece Anderson, Sister Nicole Freres (Mark), two nieces Taylor and Emma, Mother-in-law Frances Anderson, and Sister-in-laws Karen Anderson and Nancy Blackwell, Aunts Linda Smalley and Mary Anne Michalk, along with many cousins, grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Garrett Bryan Anderson and mother Jeanne Fontenot.
Pallbearers were Randy Smalley, Mark Smalley, Phillip Cole, Jay Slayter, Little Barry Owens, Lane Smith and Mike Scanlan.
Honorary pallbearers were Bridget Smith, Paula Scanlan, Debbie Walker Campbell, Monica Dunn Sieja, Jennifer Osborne, Shawn Nichols, Missy Carruth, Marilyn Smith, and Beth Flaherty.
Special friends who supported her courageous journey include Carolyn Wilson (CC), Monica Dunn Sieja, Jennifer Osborne, and caretakers at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Special thanks to the staff at Hematology Oncology Life Center, especially Dr. Bassam Abi-Rached, the staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center Brain and Spine Clinic in Houston, TX, Stat Home Health, and St. Joseph Hospice Care, especially Betsey Rainwater, Stacy Colson, and Samantha Louie.
Monica will be laid to rest at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery Park in Pineville, Louisiana. Services will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am with Monsignor Bruce Miller, Father Albi Mulloth, and Deacon Mike Young officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation (supports brain cancer research) at www.drmarnierose.org or to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Pineville, Louisiana.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020