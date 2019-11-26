Services
Montonique "Monti" Branch

Montonique "Monti" Branch Obituary
Ms Montonique "MONTI" Branch

ALEXANDRIA - Services for Montonique Antonette Branch will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00am at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Solomon Shorter, Sr. officiating. Burial will be in the Ashburn Lily Cemetery {St. Matthew} under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home. Friends may vie after 9:00a. m. Saturday at the church.



Montonique , age 39, of Alexandria, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.



She leaves to cherish her memories, her parents, Janice B. Johnson (Booker T.) and Glenn Branch, Sr. (Felicia) of Alexandria; five brothers,four sisters,grandmother, grandfather, godfather, godmother, two god brothers and a host of aunts, uncles,nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and her True Vine Church Family.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
