Pineville - Funeral services for Morgan Dunnam Ford will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Dr. Cliff Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will continue Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Morgan Dunnam Ford was born September 10, 1930, and was a lifelong resident of Rapides Parish. He passed away on September 2, 2019, after a brief illness. Dunnam Ford graduated from Northwestern State University in 1950 with a BS in biology and went to work for the Rapides Parish School Board. In 1954 he earned his masters from LSU and later his +30 from Louisiana College. Mr. Ford was an employee of the Rapides Parish School Board for 52 years, serving as principal for over 50 of those years. He was inducted into the Northwestern State University Hall of Distinguished Educators in 2002. During his tenure, Mr. Ford was principal at schools that reached important historic landmarks in Rapides Parish education, including the first class for mentally retarded students and the first class for hearing impaired students.
Mr. Ford was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Alexandria from 1993 until his death. Prior to joining Calvary, he was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Pineville. Mr. Ford earned the rank of Eagle Scout which is the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. He was in the National Guard for 12 years and was an avid hunter and fisher. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Ford was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Elize Ford, his parents Thomas Gibbs Morgan Ford and Mabel Claire Joyner Ford, and his brother Walter Prince Ford.
He is survived by his wife Norma Stickell Ford, daughters Kathryn Ford Cromwell Carrier (Don) and Claire Ford Bullock (Don), son-in-law David Cromwell, grandchildren David Ford Cromwell (Fanny), Stephanie Claire Cromwell, Kirby Kathryn Bullock Li (Scott), and Donald Lee Bullock Jr., great-granddaughter Libby Cromwell, sisters Frances Elize Ford Bryan (Rick) and Mary Lynelle Ford, and brother William Marcus Ford (Zina). Many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Stickell, Joshua Stickell, Jeremy Stickell, Konner West, Ronnie Johnson, and Jim Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 5011 Jackson Street, Alexandria, LA 71303.
Published in The Town Talk from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019