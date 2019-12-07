|
|
Morris Chelette
Colfax - December 16, 1944 - December 5, 2019
Funeral services for Mr. Morris Chelette will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in the Chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville with Reverends Russell Cobb and Jake Dardar officiating. Interment will follow in Chelette Family Cemetery, Colfax, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.
Mr. Chelette, 74, of Colfax, entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center, Alexandria, LA.
He worked at Red River Egg Company, PICO Finance Investors and was owner of Red River Mortgage & Investments. He was member of Word of Grace Church in Pineville and loved to sing, be outdoors and at family gatherings. After his retirement he cared for his parents. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Pearl Chelette; three brothers, Reverend Donald Chelette, Sr., Lee T. Chelette and Reverend Brian Chelette and three sisters, Doris Asacker, Reba McManus and Patsy Croom Hall.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife, Sharon G. Chelette, of Colfax; three daughters, JaJuanna Chelette Ogborn and her husband, Ray, of Pineville, Holli Chelette Brunk and her husband, Jesse, of Alexandria and Michelle Vines Robertson and her husband, Scott, of Magnolia, AR.; one son, Christopher Todd Vines and his wife, Renea, of Vicksburg, MS.; brother-in-law, Charles Croom, of Alexandria; sisters-in-law, Annette Murray, of Austin, TX. and Gwen Chelette, of Pineville; grandchildren, Robbyn, Jessica, MacKenzie, Lesley, Lake, Jadyn and LayLee and great grandson, Memphis.
Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers honored to serve are: Ted Chelette, Mike Chelette, Byron Chelette, Donald Chelette, Derk Chelette, Keith Chelette, Gerald McManus, Jr., Brent Croom, Kenneth Lowe and Robert Lowe. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tim Chelette, Chris Chelette, Tommy Asacker, Brian Asacker, Carol Wayne Shelton, Stan Jackson, Art Shelton and Ronald Hollie.
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Chelette family by visiting www.rushfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019