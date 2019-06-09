Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
(318) 640-1375
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M/sgt Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M/sgt Frank Eleu (Ret) Chapman Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

M/sgt Frank Eleu (Ret) Chapman Jr. Obituary
M/SGT (RET) Frank Eleu Chapman, Jr.

Pollock - M/SGT Frank E. Chapman, Jr., age 78, of Pollock, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at LaSalle General Hospital in Jena, Louisiana surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services for Sgt. Chapman will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball, Louisiana, with Reverend Lonnie Weidner officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Ball, LA under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home. Visitation for Sgt. Chapman will be on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Gallagher Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time.

M/SGT Chapman, a Vietnam Veteran and lifetime member of VFW, served his country in the US Army for over 22 years. He received many honors including a Bronze Star for his valor in Vietnam and many commendation and meritorious medals over his 22 year career. Upon retiring from the Army, Mr. Chapman taught school for over 20 years in Rapides Parish.

Mr. Chapman is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mrs. Mavis Ganey Chapman of Pollock; two daughters, Cheri Eileen Chapman and Cindy K. Reynolds both of Flagstaff, AZ; a granddaughter, Shannon Reynolds and great grandson Dorian Rogers both of Phoenix, AZ and a sister in law, Jeanette Chapman of Ville Platt, La and a host of friends that knew and loved him.

The Chapman family would like to thank the staff of Woods Haven Nursing Home in Pollock for the care and compassion offered to Mr. Chapman.

Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Chapman family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk on June 9, 2019
