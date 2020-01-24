|
|
Myrtis Leone Arbuthnot
Baton Rouge - Born August 10, 1926 Manifest, Louisiana.
Died January 23, 2020 Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Graveside services celebrating the life of Myrtis Leone Arbuthnot will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, Catahoula Parish, Louisiana with Reverend Susan Cauley.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, 701 Jackson Street, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301 Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with no visitation on Wednesday.
Myrtis was the youngest child of Stanley Viers and Elizabeth Albritton Arbuthnot of Manifest, Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Oneta and Annabelle; brothers, Howard, Bennett, Stanley, and Dewitt.
She is survived by 4 nieces, Mary Elizabeth Jones (Ray) Huntsville, Texas, Liz Howard (Kent) Indianapolis, Indiana, Kathy Scharer (David) Decatur, Georgia, and Jane Perkins (Eric) Fisher, Texas, and one nephew John Arbuthnot (Carlla) Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In addition, she is survived by 7 great nephews, 3 great nieces, 7 great, great nephews, & 3 great, great nieces.
Myrtis was a long-time resident of Pineville and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for over 70 years. She retired from Cleco in 1992. She loved to travel, was a great cook, was generous, had steadfast faith and gave the best hugs.
She was loved and admired by her family who have been blessed to have her in our lives. Everyone should have an Aunt Myrtis.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Emmanuel Baptist Church 430 Jackson Street, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301.
To extend online condolences to the Arbuthnot family please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020