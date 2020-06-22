Myrtle Elizabeth (Libby) Weaver Agosto
Pineville - Libby Agosto passed peacefully into eternal rest on June 20, 2020. She was born December 5, 1935, in Zenoria, La. and was a graduate of Lagrange High School in Lake Charles, La. After her husband's service in the Air Force, they raised their family in Pollock, La. They later moved to Pineville, where she remained until her death. She worked at Dresser Industries for over 25 years. She was a devoted parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. Together with her husband, she was involved in several diocesan ministries, including the Knights of Columbus, the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, the Order of the Fleur de Lis, and the Sierra Club. A lover of history and quiet days outdoors, Libby poured herself into loving her family and serving the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Clyde P. and Myrtle L. Weaver, and siblings, Sue Whiddon, Lea Ella Weaver, Vincent Weaver, and Janey Gail Henderson.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: Ismael (Gus) Agosto, her devoted husband of 65 years, and three children: Tony Agosto, Steve Agosto, and Marie Agosto Prejean (Garland).
She is greatly missed by Christi Agosto, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Libby Agosto will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, July 24, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, with Rev. James Ferguson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.