|
|
Myrtle Leona Miller Wooten
Ball - Funeral services celebrating the life of Myrtle Leona Miller Wooten will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Steve Brandow officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers will be Terry Baker, Curtis Littleton, Greg Mouton, Wo Wo Wooten, Nichols Rupert, and Kenny Buller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lance Corporal Guss Smith, USMC, Philip Smith, Chad Gagnard, and Kel'Shawn Williams.
Mrs. Wooten, 88, of Ball, passed from this life on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Mrs. Wooten retired from Pinecrest after many years of service and she loved volunteering for 19 years at the VA Medical Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Wooten; son, Eddie Hufford; parents, Clarence Miller and Mary Saline Miller, and longtime friend, Frank Golden.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Karl Wooten and wife, Jodi, Raymond Wooten and wife, Donna, and Pamelyn Wooten Gagnard and husband, Harvey; brother, Linzie Miller; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Lori Shoebroek, Martha Craig, and All Saints Hospice for the love and care given to Mrs. Wooten.
To extend online condolences to the Wooten family please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from May 26 to May 27, 2020